Peninsula Fiber Network Announces Anna Glinn and Shannon Black Join Upper Peninsula Team

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced the addition of Anna Glinn and Shannon Black to its corporate sales team based in Marquette.

Glinn is a graduate of Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations and Communications. She joins PFN with more than fifteen years of sales experience throughout the UP. She will be responsible for leading PFN’s sales efforts for the western half of the Upper Peninsula.

Black is also a graduate of Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He joins PFN with more than twenty-five years of sales and leadership experience in telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. He will be responsible for leading PFN’s sales efforts in the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula.

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated, “PFN continues to grow and respond to a changing telecommunications world. Anna and Shannon will double our number of Regional Account Directors in the UP and will allow us to better serve our customers.”

Anna Glinn

Glinn is a graduate from Northern Michigan University. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in public relations and communications. Prior to joining PFN she spent fifteen years in the beverage industry in the UP. Glinn and her husband reside in Marquette and are very active with their children living the Yooper life.

Shannon Black

Black is a graduate from Northern Michigan University. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in business administration. Prior to joining PFN he spent twenty-five years in telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing/construction, banking, and hospitality. He is a certified scuba instructor for P.A.D.I. (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) and has been involved with local law enforcement agencies for more than 27 years. Shannon spends time outdoors with his two children and dog.

