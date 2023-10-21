Penn beats Yale 27-17 behind Jared Richardson's program-record 17 catches

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Aidan Sayin passed for 364 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Richardson caught a program-record 17 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown and Pennsylvania beat Yale 27-17 on Saturday night.

Richardson's 3-yard scoring catch gave Penn the lead for good at 17-14 with 4:07 to play in the first half. Bryce Myers added a 15-yard touchdown catch in the fourth.

Malachi Hosley rushed for 86 yards and a score for Penn (5-1, 2-1 Ivy League), which has won six straight away from home dating to last season.

The Penn defense had sacks on back-to-back plays to force a turnover on downs with 2:54 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Nolan Grooms threw for two touchdowns and an interception for Yale (3-3, 1-2), which had a three-game winning steak snapped. Grooms also rushed for 61 yards.

