Penn Highlands Community College has a new partnership with CPI, plans Bellefonte location

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College announced a new partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology on Tuesday, with the college signing three articulation agreements as part of plans to open a new location in Bellefonte.

In a press release, Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez said the articulation agreements will not only help the college’s expansion plans but also provide opportunities for CPI students to receive college credit.

“This partnership is not just good for Penn Highlands and CPI, but most importantly for the communities and students we both serve,” Nunez said. “I hope this is just the first of many fruitful agreements between our great institutions.”

The agreement allows students to gain credit for associate degrees in early childhood education, IT network administration and entrepreneurship. Under the agreement, CPI students will be able to transfer credits into those three associate degrees, 16 credits in early childhood education, nine credits in network administration, and up to 15 credits of technical electives for entrepreneurship.

CPI, which is based in Pleasant Gap, works with several Centre County high schools to provide career and technical education courses. CPI also offers 18 secondary programs, adult education classes and online courses.

MaryAnn Volders, president of CPI, said the partnership provides additional opportunities for the students and community the school serves.

“We strive to provide as many post-secondary options as we can for our career and technical high school students,” Volder wrote in a news release. “I appreciate what Penn Highlands has to offer our community and our students. We look forward to working with Penn Highlands in any way that we can to provide new experiences for our students.”

The planned location will be Penn Highlands’ first vocational school collaboration in Centre County. The college has affiliations with other vocational schools in both Cambria and Blair counties.