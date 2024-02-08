When is the Penn Highlands Police Academy's next open house?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
JOHNSTOWN ―The Pennsylvania Highlands Police Academy is hosting two open house events to offer information to anyone considering a career in law enforcement.
The first open house takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in Room A142 at the Richland Township campus of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 101 Community College Way.
First graduating class honored: Who are Somerset County's new police officers?
A second open house is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. March 4 in Room A143 on the Richland campus. Both classrooms are located across the hall from the college’s large group instruction area.
Those who attend an open house will take a guided tour of the academy’s facilities and learn more about the curriculum, application process and pre-screening tests required.
The Pennsylvania Highlands Police Academy is certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. Those who graduate from the academy’s one-year program earn a certificate and can then take the Municipal Police Training test to become certified as a municipal police officer in Pennsylvania.
Public service: Katie Beatty was 'a positive light' at the Somerset County 911 center
According to information from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, Pennsylvania is experiencing a 'critical shortage' of more than 1,200 police officers, while having the second-most state and local law enforcement agencies in the nation.
The Penn Highlands Police Academy’s first class of 11 cadets, who graduated in 2023, had a 90 percent placement rate after graduation. The academy’s second class is scheduled to graduate in August.
Medical responders needed: Somerset County EMS trying to keep paramedics and EMTs
More information about the Penn Highlands Police Academy can be found at pennhighlands.edu/policeacademy/.
This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Pennsylvania Highlands Police Academy invites public to open house events