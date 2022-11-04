Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia

The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia.

Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice.

Police issued an arrest warrant Oct. 4 on charges of criminal homicide for shooting and killing Dante Benjamin Jones, 34, while he sat inside his vehicle at a Penn Hills gas station Sept. 9.

Wade was apprehended without incident, according to Allegheny County police. He is currently being housed in a detention facility awaiting extradition.

