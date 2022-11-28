Penn Hills man arrested for shooting another man, fleeing police in Verona

A Penn Hills man is behind bars after police said he shot another man and fled from police in Verona in early November.

According to Allegheny County police, Verona police were called to a fight in the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at around 10:54 p.m. on Nov. 10.

First responders near the scene heard a gunshot while they were getting there.

Police said officials found an adult male with a grazing gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A suspect vehicle fled the scene at high speed after police tried to stop it.

Police received a second 911 call for a car crash in the 1800 block of Hunter Drive in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County Detectives responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

According to police, 43-year-old Shuron Porter, from Penn Hills, was determined to be responsible for the shooting and fleeing from police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Porter on Nov. 13.

An “exhaustive search” for Porter ensued until the early morning of Nov. 28, when he was arrested in the 300 block of West 8th Avenue in Tarentum.

Porter was taken into custody by the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Pittsburgh Police, Tarentum Police and Allegheny County Police detectives.

Police said further investigation led to the recovery of one pistol, one shotgun, and suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Porter is charged with aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal attempt homicide, and carrying loaded weapon.

Porter is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail on a detainer and is awaiting arraignment on the arrest warrant from the Verona shooting.

