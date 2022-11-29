Penn Hills man arrested in Tarentum, charged in Verona shooting

Nov. 29—A Penn Hills man faces charges after police say he was responsible for a Nov. 10 shooting in Verona and fled from police afterward.

Shuron B. Porter, 43, of Penn Hills was taken into custody early Monday morning on the 300 block of West Eighth Avenue in Tarentum, according to Allegheny County Police detectives.

Police were on the way to a report of a fight shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 10, when nearby first responders reported hearing a gunshot. They arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot graze wound to his abdomen. Verona Police said a vehicle fled the scene when they attempted to pull over its driver.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Following an investigation by county detectives, a warrant was issued for Porter on Nov. 13 on charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegally possessing a weapon, carrying an unlicensed firearm, eluding police, reckless endangering and resisting arrest. Following his arrest, police said further investigation led to the recovery of a pistol and shotgun along with suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment. A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .