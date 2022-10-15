Penn Hills man faces both juvenile and adult charges related to sexual assault incident

Oct. 14—A Penn Hills man wanted as a juvenile on sexual assault charges was charged as an adult after police said he resisted arrest on Thursday morning.

Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office deputies took Dabiaun A. Davidson, 18, of Penn Hills into custody during their search of a home on Sweetbriar Drive in Irwin.

Davidson was the subject of a Sept. 8 juvenile warrant filed by Greensburg police, on felony charges of sexual assault, filming a sex act with a child, child pornography, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

Sheriff's deputies worked with Greensburg police in early October to investigate leads and develop information on Davidson's whereabouts, according to a criminal complaint. That led to surveillance Wednesday night at the Sweetbriar Drive house, where a resident gave officers consent to a search around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

After clearing the house of two other adults, police discovered Davidson hiding in a pile of clothing in a bedroom closet. According to court records, Davidson had to be forcibly removed, and was taken into custody.

Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning could not be reached for comment on the case.

Following his arrest, Davidson — whose July 21 birthday made him a juvenile up until summer — was charged as an adult with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. He was denied bail and taken to Westmoreland County Prison.

He faces a Nov. 9 preliminary hearing in Judge Wayne Gongaware's North Huntingdon court.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .