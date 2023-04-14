Penn Hills man on sex offender list charged with possessing child porn

A registered sex offender who lives in Penn Hills is facing charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Lawrence Winter, 55, is charged with five felony counts of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Allegheny County police say that while officers and FBI agents executed a search warrant on his Randolph Lane home, they found flash drives containing files with pornographic materials depicting children. Winters admitted to viewing child pornography and to saving images of child pornography on his laptop computer, according to the complaint.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.

