Penn Hills man tased after assaulting officer in Indiana County, police say

A Penn Hills man was tased while trying to fight an officer during a traffic stop, police say.

Mark Turner, 49, was pulled over on Saltsburg Road Tuesday night.

Police say Turner got out of his car in a parking lot and tried to get in a truck he owned that was parked in the parking lot.

Court documents say officers began interfering and that Turner hit and kicked one of them before reaching down to the floorboard, which led to officers tasing him.

Turner is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man in custody after jumping into Monongahela River to avoid arrest for carjacking, police say Check your numbers: $10K Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania Iconic piece of Pee-wee Herman memorabilia on display at Pittsburgh museum VIDEO: Heavy smoke fills sky as flames rip through house in Etna DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts