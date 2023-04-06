Penn Hills mother arrested on DUI charges twice in 2 days, once with her child in car

Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como told Channel 11 News Cassandra Dent is a repeat offender. In September 2022, she was arrested for a DUI charge. He then shared that this week Dent was arrested twice on DUI charges.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Cassandra Dent had been arrested in Penn Hills back in September of last year for a DUI, at the time she was charged with driving while intoxicated and four counts of child endangerment.

Now fast forward to earlier this week, police told Channel 11 News that on Tuesday when Dent went to pick up her 6-year-old from school. School officials noticed she was intoxicated. Police were called, she was arrested, and her car was towed.

But Como said she and her car were released on Wednesday, and by that afternoon she was allegedly driving drunk again. This time Penn Hills police caught her on Lime Hollow Road, where they say she went over the yellow line and into oncoming traffic, hitting another car.

Police said Dent was driving without a seat belt with an open bottle of liquor, and her child was in the back seat. Officers said her child also wasn’t in a booster seat.

And according to court documents, liquor wasn’t the only thing officers found. Inside Dent’s bag was a white powdery substance, and police said Dent later admitted that she had taken an OxyContin and the powdery substance was cocaine.

Dent is charged with possession, driving while under the influence, and a felony count for child endangerment.

Dent was unable to post bond and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting her preliminary hearing later this month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘I am my son’s voice’ Mother asks for mercy for teen driver charged in crash that killed her son 2 charged after attempted robbery, shooting in Beechview after woman allegedly lures man to home Woman arrested for allegedly threatening ex-boyfriend with gun in daycare parking lot in Shaler VIDEO: North Shore businesses preparing for busy Pirates Opening Day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts