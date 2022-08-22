Penn Hills mother sentenced months after her child shot, killed 5-year-old brother

A Penn Hills mother was sentenced to eight years of probation, months after her child shot his brother.

Today, prosecutors gave us a glimpse into the home where a 13-year-old boy shot and killed his 5-year-old brother.

The room was disheveled, with clothes and belongings all over the floor.

According to the district attorney’s office, the gun that was used in the shooting was on top of the gun safe, which was in a cabinet under a television.

The kids’ mother, Sara Gerwig, pleaded guilty to four counts of endangering the welfare of her children, was sentenced to eight years probation, and is also not permitted to have a gun in her home.

Police said back in November of last year, Gerwig and her partner, Thomas Wolfe, told their four kids to watch a movie in their master bedroom, which is where the gun was kept on top of the safe.

Detectives say the 13-year-old shot and killed his little brother because he was jumping on the bed and wouldn’t listen when the brother told him to stop.

The older son was also charged as a juvenile.

