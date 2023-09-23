Penn Hills Police cruiser crashes into house in Pittsburgh

A Penn Hills Police cruiser crashed into a house in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Standard Avenue at around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man in custody after police find drugs, illegal gun in house in Munhall Woman accused of stabbing niece instead of dog who ate her chicken sandwich ‘It could have been avoided’ Family of man killed during shootout with man on bond speaks out VIDEO: Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest begins, park dealing with some power outages on opening night DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts