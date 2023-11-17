Penn Hills police looking for missing teenager last seen in July

Penn Hills police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in July.

Kylee Ray, 16, was last seen on July 18 at around 2:30 p.m. in Penn Hills.

Ray is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 85 pounds. She had black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ray’s whereabouts can contact Penn Hills police.

