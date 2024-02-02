Penn Hills police searching for missing man

Penn Hills police are searching for a missing man.

Dean Scalamogna has not been seen or heard from in the past few weeks, according to police.

A Facebook post from police said Scalamogna may have health issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-342-1162.

