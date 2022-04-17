Penn Hills police searching for missing, endangered man

Penn Hills police are searching for a missing, endangered man.

According to police, 56-year-old Larry Ellis left his home at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Ellis left to meet a female named Ebony. He was last seen leaving in a dark colored vehicle with an “unknown jitney driver.”

Ellis has a history of strokes, suffers from dementia and seizures. Police say he has not taken his seizure medication and is unable to, as it is inside his home.

Ellis walks with a noticeable limp on his left leg from a previous stroke.

He is 6′1″ and between 230 and 250 pounds.

The photo above is what he was last seen wearing. He is also wearing a white trench coat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Penn Hills Police at (412)342-0858 or Allegheny County Dispatch.

