Penn Hills police searching for missing endangered woman

Penn Hills police are looking for a missing woman they consider to be endangered.

Authorities say Nia Rash was last seen on Dec. 28. She was seen at a bus stop on Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills at around 4:15 p.m. and later seen getting off of a bus at Penn Avenue and South Graham Street in Pittsburgh.

Rash was wearing a black coat with a hood with fur, gray sweatpants and light brown Ugg boots when she went missing.

Family members say Rash requires medication but it was left at her house when she left.

Anyone with information on Rash’s location is asked to call 911 or to contact Penn Hills Police at 412-342-1167.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11-month drug trafficking investigation results in 7 Allegheny County arrests, AG says Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home VIDEO: Steelers preparing to take on Cleveland Browns for possible playoff spot DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts