Penn Hills School District getting closer to creating police force

The Penn Hills School District is one step closer to creating its own police force. On Wednesday night, the school board approved hiring a police supervisor.

According to Board president Erin Vecchio, the police force would include having at least one or two armed officers at each school and having one entrance and one exit for each school.

