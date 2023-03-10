Penn Hills student injured by scissors after disagreement

A disagreement between two Penn Hills High School students resulted in one of them being injured with a pair of classroom scissors.

The district is investigating the incident with Penn Hills police, according to Superintendent Dr. Nancy J. Hines, who said families were notified.

The student whose hand/wrist area was injured was evaluated at a local hospital, she said, and the student who caused the injury is being addressed “in accordance with district policy and police protocol.”

No other information was provided.

