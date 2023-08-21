Penn Hills woman accused of animal cruelty after pets left behind in Jeannette home

Aug. 21—A former Jeannette woman relinquished her rights to seven dogs, four cats, five cockatiels and a gecko that police said she left behind in a condemned home after moving out of town, according to court papers.

Paula Kessler-Nock, 45, of Penn Hills, is free on $30,000 unsecured bail after being arraigned Sunday. She is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and neglect of animals.

Jeannette police said they were notified June 17 by a North Third Street neighbor that Kessler-Nock had moved out a couple weeks earlier after the house was condemned and left some animals behind. The neighbor told police Kessler-Nock stops by the house and goes inside for about 10 minutes at a time, according to court papers.

When officers got inside with a search warrant, Hoffman Kennels and All But Furgotten animal rescue, they reported finding floors covered with dog and cat feces, which made it difficult for the animals to lay down in a clean spot, according to court papers. Two mixed breed dogs were emaciated and the cats, two Rottweilers and gecko didn't have food or water, police said.

Three chow dogs and the birds didn't have clean water and police said there were rats throughout the house, which didn't have electricity. During the search, Kessler-Nock arrived and admitted to knowing about the deplorable conditions, according to court papers.

One of the chows was later treated for canine parvovirus and survived.

Photos posted on All But Furgotten's Facebook page show debris scattered on the floor and visible ribs on one of the dogs. Some of the animals were transferred to rescue organizations elsewhere.

A number on police paperwork for Kessler-Nock was out of service. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 31. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .