Penn Hills woman charged after Murrysville drug sting

Oct. 18—A Penn Hills woman was arrested Monday after police said she sold five bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl to a confidential informant in Murrysville, according to court papers.

Summer L. Kerley-Webster, 38, is facing drug and criminal use of a communication facility charges.

Police from North Huntingdon and Murrysville were assisted by agents from the state attorney general's office Monday in the buy-bust operation. Police said a confidential informant communicated with Kerley-Webster to set up a heroin/fentanyl exchange in a parking lot along Route 22 in Murrysville around 1:30 p.m. while undercover officers waited.

Kerley-Webster got out of a car at the location and handed the confidential informant five bricks, or 250 stamp bags, of suspected heroin/fentanyl in exchange for cash, according to court papers. Police said they found the buy money in the car along with three cell phones. A man who drove Kerley-Webster to the scene was not charged.

A cell phone found in her pocket revealed communication with the confidential informant to set up the exchange, according to court papers. Kerley-Webster was being held on $100,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .