Penn man accused of assaulting woman during fight about bathroom use

Feb. 17—State police say a Penn Borough man assaulted two people during a fight about who was going to use the bathroom at an apartment Monday, according to court documents.

Dakota Scheetz, 24, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts each of harassment and simple assault filed by troopers after the 5 p.m. brawl that injured a 49-year-old woman and a Penn man who interceded on her behalf.

Trooper Charles Huss said troopers were dispatched to the apartment on the 700 block of Railroad Street in the borough for a reported domestic disturbance.

When Huss arrived, he said he first spoke with the female whose face was bleeding after "suffering a broken nose."

Huss wrote in court documents that the woman said the altercation began when she and Scheetz began arguing over who was going to use the bathroom and "(Scheetz) struck her three times in the face with a closed fist."

"When I was speaking to (the woman) she was bleeding from her nose," Huss said.

Huss reported a second man in the apartment attempted to intercede after seeing Scheetz strike the woman and suffered lacerations to both hands when Scheetz grabbed a cell phone out of his hands and ran from the apartment.

Huss reported that Scheetz was located several blocks away and was taken into custody without incident.

"(Scheetz) said the altercation started as a result of him wanting to take a shower," Huss wrote.

Huss said Scheetz told him during an interview that he struck the woman "one time" before fleeing the apartment.

Scheetz was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 25.

According to court records, Scheetz was wanted on a bench warrant for violating terms of the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders after a 2018 arrest for disorderly conduct stemming from a fight in New Kensington.

He has hearings pending in Allegheny County after a March 28 arrest on theft charges filed by Millvale Police and an arrest July 28 on a DUI charge filed by Penn Hills Police.

Scheetz did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

