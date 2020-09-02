Penn. man allegedly chases down, fatally shoots teen after sexual assault

Witnesses say the 16-year-old fled his assailant naked through the street before Orlando Duarte shot him twice.

The details of a tragic story are still unfolding out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where a 45-year-old man reportedly shot and killed a 16-year-old boy Saturday after sexually assaulting him.

Orlando Duarte has been charged with felony criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm after shooting Kyan King in the street.

In a heartbreaking report from Local21News, witnesses say they saw the boy fleeing his assailant naked through the streets of Harrisburg. District Attorney Fran Chardo said that the boy told someone nearby “he had been raped and the man that raped him was trying to kill him.”

Moments later, Duarte reportedly showed up and shot King dead two times.

People Magazine obtained a copy of the criminal complaint and affidavit which notes that one witness went to get a towel to cover the boy when Duarte approached them with a gun. He then fired in their direction. The boy took off, and his assailant followed him.

A second witness said she heard the boy calling for help. When she reached him, he was lying face-up on the street. The witness said Duarte stood over him and shot him twice in the upper body.

Police say Duarte and King knew each other.

“This wasn’t just a happenstance incident where he was pulled off the street. We are under the impression and understanding that they did know each other. They were acquaintances,” Sergeant Kyle Gautsch said during a press conference.

Duarte, a registered sex offender in the Megan’s Law database, was arrested just blocks away.

According to online court records, Duarte was sentenced in 2012 to four to eight years in prison and 10 years of probation on charges that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person less than 13, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

A note written in pink ink was left behind in Duarte’s apartment which read, “It’s K.K. If you’re reading this, I am dead.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with King’s funeral expenses.

