Penn Medicine announces March blood drives in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has announced its March community blood drives.

The drives will be offered every week at different locations throughout the county and the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.

Blood that is donated will remain within Lancaster County to benefit members of the community.

To donate blood, individuals must be in good health (meaning free of flu, cold, and nausea symptoms for at least three days), at least 16 years old with parental consent, and no older than 79. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors should also be well-hydrated and eat a substantial meal no more than four hours before donating. They will also need to bring a form of ID.

Penn Medicine is encouraging donors to make appointments at our Blood Drive locations, by calling 717-544-0170 or scheduling online.

Appointments at the Blood Donor Center, located at 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd Floor, Lancaster can also be made by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

This month, those presenting to donate will receive a $10 Sheetz gift card OR 1 movie ticket to Regal or Penn Cinemas.

March 2024 blood drives dates and locations:

3/4 Mon 7am-1pm LGH James Street 3rd Floor Common Area 555 N. Duke St Lancaster 17602

3/6 Wed 12pm-5pm LGH Willow Lakes 212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr. Willow Street 17584

3/7 Thurs 2pm-8pm Bareville Fire Company 211 E. Main Street Leola, 17540

3/12 Tues 2pm-7pm Providence Twps. Building 200 Mount Airy Road New Providence 17560

3/13 Wed 9:30am-3pm Lancaster Co. Government Center Rm 102 150 N. Queen St. Lancaster 17602

3/14 Thurs 10am-3pm Signature Custom Cabinetry 434 Springville Road Ephrata 17602

3/19 Tues 2pm-7pm Faith Church – Quarryville 611 Robert Fulton Hwy Quarryville 17566

3/20 Wed 2pm-8pm Intercourse Fire Company 10 N. Hollander Road Intercourse 17534

3/21 Thurs 10am-3pm Lancaster Bible College – Upper Miller Hall 901 Eden Road Lancaster 17602

3/26 Tues 2pm-7pm Lafayette Fire Company – 63 Lafayette Way Lancaster 17602

3/28 Thurs 2pm-7pm Robert Fulton Fire Company – 2271 Robert Fulton Hwy Peach Bottom 17563

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 8 am to 6 pm

