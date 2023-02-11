Penn Middle School secured after social media post

Feb. 10—Penn Township police on Friday were investigating a social media post that was circulating around Penn Middle School, according to Chief John Otto.

A school official learned of the post and contacted authorities around 11 a.m. It was believed to have been sent through Snapchat. The nature of the post was unclear.

It prompted school authorities to secure school buildings, Otto said. Police had not found any reason to believe there was any imminent danger.

"So far, we have nothing that leads up to believe this is anything other than a ruse," Otto said.

Police will continue to investigate the origin of the post and may file criminal charges, if appropriate, he said.

