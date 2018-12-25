Is Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Pay Justified?

Tim Wilmott became the CEO of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in 2013. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Tim Wilmott’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Penn National Gaming, Inc. is worth US$2.1b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$7.2m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.5m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$3.8m.

As you can see, Tim Wilmott is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Penn National Gaming, Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Penn National Gaming has changed from year to year.

Is Penn National Gaming, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Penn National Gaming, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 64% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.4%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has Penn National Gaming, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Penn National Gaming, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 10% over three years. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Penn National Gaming, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Looking at the same time period, we think that the shareholder returns are respectable. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn’t call the CEO pay problematic. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Penn National Gaming (free visualization of insider trades).

