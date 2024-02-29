Penn professor’s nonprofit receives $48.3M for rare disease research
A University of Pennsylvania professor's quest to find a cure for his own rare disease is now helping millions of others dealing with their rare diseases.
Multiple wildfires have scorched over a million acres across the Texas Panhandle, leaving at least one person dead.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Here's a simple way to juice up your devices without dragging your couch or bed away from the wall.
U.S. health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare, which continues to disrupt hospitals and pharmacies across the United States. “Change Healthcare can confirm we are experiencing a cyber security issue perpetrated by a cybercrime threat actor who has represented itself to us as ALPHV/Blackcat," said Tyler Mason, vice president at UnitedHealth, in a statement to TechCrunch on Thursday.
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
As streaming apps and services are gradually showing more ads to viewers, adtech startup Vibe plans to help small businesses take advantage of that trend by letting them access that ad inventory with a self-serve ad platform like the ones small businesses use to run ads on Google’s or Meta’s services. While Meta and Google are clearly dominating when it comes to online ad revenue, connected TVs and streaming services represent a growing segment with some untapped potential for adtech companies. Vibe has signed deals with some of these companies (or some of their partners) so that they would open up some of their ad inventory to Vibe’s customers.
Looking for the easiest way to stream every F1 event this season? Here's the entire 2024 schedule with each event and the best ways to watch them online.
Developer Q&A site Stack Overflow is launching a new program today that will give AI companies access to its knowledge base through a new API, aptly named OverflowAPI. The launch partner for this is Google, which will use Stack Overflow's data to enrich Gemini for Google Cloud and provide validated Stack Overflow answers in the Google Cloud console. Meanwhile, Stack Overflow will work with Google to bring more AI-powered features to its platform, a process it already started last year with the launch of OverflowAI.
If you didn’t know legendary tennis player and seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams had an eye for interior design, consider this your heads up. It’s been 22 years since she founded her interior design firm V Starr Interiors, and now Williams is entering the generative AI space with a new platform called Palazzo, which creates design ideas to help inspire people looking to revive their space. Palazzo officially launched today and is available on the web.
Jeep releases a 2024 Wrangler Jeep Beach edition and the first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach edition, both available only in select southeastern states.
It includes Microsoft, OpenAI Startup Fund, Nvidia, Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), Parkway Venture Capital, Intel Capital, Align Ventures and ARK Invest. Most of these efforts — including Figure's — are working toward that same goal of building robots for industry.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip as the death toll surpasses 30,000 in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
The January inflation reading comes as investors have recently scaled back expectations for when and how far the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024.
We watch season 6 of Netflix's "Drive To Survive" and let you know where the show hits and misses.
Despite the "Magnificent Seven" — or three — powering the S&P 500, the long list of companies hitting new record highs shows another side of the market concentration conversation.
Silence Laboratories, a startup that builds infrastructure using multiparty computation (MPC) to help enterprises keep data private and safe, said it has raised a $4.1 million funding round. Pi Ventures and Kira Studio co-led the recent funding, which brings its total raised to $6 million, along with angel investors. The startup will use the funding to scale its teams and beef up its R&D pipeline.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is touring Asia countries this week, said in a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday that Meta wants to beef up its cooperation with Samsung Electronics for AI chips to offset geopolitical risk issue in Taiwan, where TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chip manufacturer, is headquartered. Zuckerberg and Yoon also discussed ways to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence and extended reality industries, a South Korean presidential official said in a briefing today (in Korean). AI processors — the manufacturing and procurement, and the development of cutting-edge technologies that are more efficient than the current generation of chips — have become a major priority for any company working in the field of AI, and so too they have become a focus for Meta for the future of its social media and hardware devices businesses.
"This is something that can be very frightening, but there's a lot you can do to really empower yourself to take steps to reduce your cancer risk," one expert says.
Legal claims are starting to pile up against Microsoft and OpenAI, as three more news sites have sued the firms over copyright infringement.