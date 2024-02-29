Penn professor’s nonprofit receives $48.3M for rare disease research

TechCrunch

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is touring Asia countries this week, said in a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday that Meta wants to beef up its cooperation with Samsung Electronics for AI chips to offset geopolitical risk issue in Taiwan, where TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chip manufacturer, is headquartered. Zuckerberg and Yoon also discussed ways to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence and extended reality industries, a South Korean presidential official said in a briefing today (in Korean). AI processors — the manufacturing and procurement, and the development of cutting-edge technologies that are more efficient than the current generation of chips — have become a major priority for any company working in the field of AI, and so too they have become a focus for Meta for the future of its social media and hardware devices businesses.