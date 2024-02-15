Penn State board of trustees committee advances $115M in physics department renovations

A $115 million proposed physics building and Osmond Laboratory renovation at Penn State’s University Park campus was recommended for approval Thursday by a board of trustees committee.

The Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning met Thursday afternoon and heard a presentation from William Sitzabee, Penn State’s vice president for facilities management and planning, on renovating a portion of Osmond Lab and an addition to support the physics department on the University Park campus.

The renovations will include specialized physics research laboratory spaces in a basement structure that connects the two above ground structures, Sitzabee said.

Sitzabee said the 48,000-square-foot addition will add a high-bay research facility with space for large-scale instrument assembly and testing. This will allow for the safe movement of research equipment in and out of the facility, he said. A press release from the university states such testing includes balloons, rockets, satellite payloads and deep-underground experiments in areas of particle and astroparticle physics.

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed physics building and Osmond Laboratory renovation looking west on the Penn State University Park campus. The Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning heard a presentation on the proposal Thursday.

Lecture hall renovations will address structural issues and have new seating, new finishes and improved classroom technology, Sitzabee said.

The project was designed by ZGF Architects, LLP of Washington, D.C.

The total project cost is $115 million; $76.5 million of that will come from funding from the state’s Department of General Services and $38.5 million will come from central reserves.

The budget was previously estimated at $155 million but was reduced to $115 million.

“Even with the reduction in the facility costs, we believe that we are meeting all the key project objectives. This will make a tremendous improvement to the world class physics program,” Sitzabee said. His team, the faculty, architect, designer, and the department worked together to review the key priorities of the facility design, he said.

Tracy Langkilde, Verne M. Willaman Dean of the Eberly College of Science, in the release said the project provides “critical updates” to the Osmond Lab.

“The quality of our faculty and their research has a direct impact on our reputation, student success and scientific innovation, which in turn allows us to recruit the best students. This project is critical for our ability to meet that goal,” Langkilde said.

The board of trustees is expected to vote on the proposal during its meeting Friday. Construction is planned to start in March and be completed in January 2027.

Penn State students enter the Osmond Lab along Pollock Road on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.