Penn State football will play Ole Miss in Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Here’s what to know

Penn State has made a New Year’s Six bowl for the second year in a row.

The No. 10 Nittany Lions will take on the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30. The game will air at noon on ESPN.

The announcement comes after the program finished 10-2 on the season with its lone losses to No. 1 Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State.

Penn State makes the bowl after facing the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl last season. The Nittany Lions won that game 35-21 to finish the 2022 season 11-2.

They will be making their ninth bowl appearance in James Franklin’s tenure and the program’s fifth New Year’s Six bowl in that time.

Per Winsipedia, Penn State and Ole Miss have never met in a game.