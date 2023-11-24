Penn State men’s hockey returns home for two-game series against Lindenwood

Penn State knew what it had in Aiden Fink before the men’s hockey season began and 13 games into the season everyone else knows as well.

He can score goals.

Fink was the MVP of both the Alberta Junior Hockey League and the Canadian Junior Hockey League last season, when he produced 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 54 games. He scored his first goal as a Nittany Lion on Oct. 20 and after a hat trick against Michigan last Saturday he leads Penn State with seven goals and 15 points.

“It’s something we were certainly hoping to see,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. “I don’t think anybody expected it would happen this soon.”

In fairness, it took a little bit.

While Fink was credited with an assist in Penn State’s season opener, his first goal did not come until the team’s fourth game. The dark-haired, 5-foot-10 forward freshman has now scored in four of Penn State’s last five games, including three in a row.

The three-goal performance at Michigan was just the 11th hat trick in program history and the second against Michigan. It was Penn State’s first on the road against a Big Ten Conference opponent.

Gadowsky said Fink’s productivity is a testament to his talent — and to necessary teamwork.

“At this level, one player can’t just do it himself. His line was excellent, just excellent, all weekend,” Gadowsky said. “They played short hard shifts and they’re really finding some synergy.

“I think we’re finding overall, with this specific team, what it takes to be ourselves. We’re an aggressive and hard-working group. When we play that way, things go well.”

Penn State’s series-ending, 5-3 victory at Michigan last week was just its fourth all-time at Yost Arena. It was an important result for the weekend and for the season.

The victory was also the 200th for Gadowsky at Penn State.

“To me it means there’s a lot of great work from a lot of people, No. 1 being Terry Pegula,” Gadowsky said. “It’s everyone — from administrative staff to players, the whole thing. It’s certainly nice to be a part of that. Me, coach (Keith) Fisher and Deb Campbell have been here for all of them but it’s 100% a program accolade.”

This weekend, Penn State returns home for a two-game series against Lindenwood. It should be an opportunity for more on-ice success against a program in just its second season at the Division I level.

No. 19 Penn State (6-4-3) vs. Lindenwood (3-7-2)

Series: 4 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday

Broadcast(s): 104.3 FM, GoPSUsports.com

Notable: It’s the first meeting between the programs. … Lindenwood, located in St. Charles, Missouri, began Division I play last season and its seven wins were the most for a first-year program since Penn State notched 11 in 2012-13. … Lindenwood played at Ohio State and Michigan earlier this year, going 0-3-1 with a 2-2 tie with the Buckeyes on Oct. 14 as the highlight. Lindenwood dropped consecutive games against Michigan by a combined 19-2. … Forwards Jake Southgate and Kyle Jeffers lead Lindenwood with five goals apiece.