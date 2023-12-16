Penn State OT Caedan Wallace announces he will enter 2024 NFL Draft

One of Penn State’s most veteran offensive linemen will be moving on after the Peach Bowl.

Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace announced he will be leaving for the 2024 NFL Draft after spending five years with the Nittany Lions. Wallace had a sixth year of eligibility available to him because of the 2020 COVID season when all participating athletes were granted another year.

Wallace was a long-time starter for Penn State, with 27 starts heading into the season. He then put together arguably his best year as a Nittany Lion, with his already good run blocking being supplemented by more consistent pass blocking at right tackle.

He’s the fourth Nittany Lion to declare for the draft, joining DE Chop Robinson, LB Curtis Jacobs and TE Theo Johnson. Robinson is the only player of the four who said he will not be playing in the Peach Bowl.

Penn State may have to replace both starting offensive tackles next season with Wallace’s departure and the potential for left tackle Olu Fashanu to leave. Fashanu has yet to announce his draft decision but is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.