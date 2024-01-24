Penn State planning for $94M in cuts, with focus on commonwealth campuses. What we know

Penn State recently announced plans to make nearly $100 million in cuts for the fiscal year that starts in 18 months, a move that’s expected to significantly impact the commonwealth campuses and one that has already worried longtime faculty.

In a news release Monday, the university outlined plans to cut about $94 million from the 2025-2026 budget, which runs from July 1, 2025, until June 30, 2026. The cuts include a $54 million reduction to the commonwealth campuses’ central budget allocation, which is 14.1% less than they currently receive; a $29 million reduction to administrative and student support units (3.8% cut); and an $11 million reduction to University Park colleges (1.4% cut).

The university’s board of trustees will have to formally approve any such fiscal plans. They next meet Feb. 15-16, although budgets are typically discussed in July.

“Currently, our expenses are greater than our revenues every year,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said Monday in a recorded statement. “There are many reasons for this, but here are a few: Overall, enrollment at the commonwealth campuses has declined 20% since 2016 and, while some campuses are growing, others have only a few hundred students. At University Park, some of our departments have seen significant declines in student interest. Some of our programs have areas of duplication. Others must demonstrate their relevance to the students and employers of today. Net tuition dollars are not covering the cost of delivering education programs.”

Penn State did not specify how many jobs, if any, might be lost among the cuts. But in a news release that announced the cuts, two bullet points were notably grouped next to each other — one about a projected $30 million increase in health care expenses and another about personnel costs making up 69% of the education and general funds budget.

Amid similar budget discussions a year ago, concern gripped many faculty members and employees. Although the university reported last June that less than 10 staff members were laid off universitywide, that didn’t quite tell the full story. That number did not include employees whose contracts were not renewed, attrition, retirement, the declining number of teaching assistantships, etc.

In a Monday email sent to commonwealth campus faculty members, and obtained by the CDT, university official Margo DelliCarpini said that nothing is “immediately” changing. DelliCarpini, vice president for commonwealth campuses and executive chancellor, wrote that she does not yet have answers when it comes to the pressing questions of layoffs and campus futures.

“We do not have all of the answers as to what the result will be, and we know that the months ahead will require us to engage in difficult discussions and make hard decisions,” DelliCarpini said in the email. “We will allocate resources using a data informed approach that aligns activity and mission while centering student success and is anchored in the reality of our current context.”

Even before Bendapudi took office in May 2022, budget problems were on the horizon in Happy Valley. Former provost Nick Jones acknowledged weeks before Bendapudi took over that Penn State was in a “difficult budgetary period.” And former university President Eric Barron typically moved forward with across-the-board cuts, which Bendapudi later indirectly panned.

In a separate Monday email to faculty, Bendapudi wrote that across-the-board cuts “do not fuel excellence” and instead “undercuts successful areas and programs.” Her goal has remained to balance the budget by summer 2025.

To communicate that goal to the Penn State community, Bendapudi and university leaders issued a nearly 5,000-word news release Monday that detailed the “road map” to Penn State’s future, including with it five embedded videos and multiple hyperlinks. Bendapudi followed that up with about a 1,000-word email that explained no town hall was immediately planned because there was too much information. A link to a form to submit questions was provided in the email.

In a written statement to the CDT, faculty senate chair Michele Stine — teaching professor of biobehavioral health — said she hoped her colleagues had a chance to digest it all. But, for those who had, they didn’t exactly finish feeling relieved.

“As you would expect, faculty across the university are dismayed and deeply worried about the budget news released (Monday),” Stine said. “There’s a broad sense that decisions are being made with little input or consultation from the people most affected by those decisions.

“Our colleagues are justifiably concerned not only for their jobs, but about the impact such cuts will have on students and on the communities served by those campuses. They are understandably wary of promises to include employee input when so often in the past consultation has meant informing faculty and staff after a decision has already been made and is about to be implemented.”

The university’s budget announcement comes two months after the Pennsylvania General Assembly finally approved its 2023-24 state appropriation totals. It was the fourth straight year Penn State did not see a funding increase in its general support appropriation.

The land-grant university received $242.1 million in state funds for general support in 2023-24. It is seeking a 52% increase to $368.1 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which starts July 1. (The General Assembly opposed a proposed 7.1% increase last year.)

Penn State’s operating budget for the current fiscal year is $9.5 billion.