Penn State pushed enrollment date back two weeks

(WHTM) – Students who have offers from Penn State can now wait to accept.

Penn State announced that the offer acceptance deadline for first-year students enrolling in the summer or fall of 2024 has been moved from May 1 to May 15. Returning students are not impacted by this change.

The release states that this move was due to the U.S. Department of Education’s announcement that colleges and universities wouldn’t relieve 2024-2025 FAFSA data from applicants in the first half of March.

The move was made so prospective students have extra time to consider the cost of attendance.

“In order to make an informed decision, students and families must have all pieces of the equation in front of them,” said George Zimmerman, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions at Penn State. “Because of the anticipated FAFSA delays, we will do everything we can to work with our future Penn Staters as they make their college decision.”

Penn State states that students can use this time to ask questions and take the time to make an informed decision.

Students who want to accept the enrollment offer can visit the My Penn State Portal.

For more information about changes to the 2024-2025 FAFSA click here.

