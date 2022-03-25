Penn State student accused of attempted sexual assault in residence hall

A Penn State student was accused Friday of attempting to sexually assault another student in a residence hall on the university’s flagship campus.

Bradley M. Walmer, 18, of Berks County, was accused of disrobing a woman, groping her and unwanted kissing. He also attempted to have sexual intercourse with her, university police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman was left with scratches, bruises and red marks on her chest, back and hip, police wrote.

Walmer was intoxicated, telling investigators he consumed multiple shots of liquor and cans of beer throughout the night, police wrote. A second woman told police Walmer was slurring his words and his eyes were “partially closed.”

University police issued a Timely Warning in February after the allegations were reported. A defense lawyer for Walmer was not listed.

Walmer was charged with one felony count of attempted sexual assault, one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault and simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.

He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who set bail at 5% of $20,000. Walmer did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.