Penn State student found dead after off-campus party, police say

A Penn State student was found dead after an off-campus party on Sunday, according to the State College Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of West College Avenue around 4:17 a.m. on Oct. 16 to help a 21-year-old man who was found unresponsive by his roommate.

Police and EMS arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office and State College police are jointly investigating.

According to a release from State College police, the preliminary investigations indicate the death was an accident and excessive alcohol consumption was a contributing factor.

Police said earlier that night the 21-year-old student attended a party on West Beaver Avenue, where he reportedly consumed an excessive amount of alcohol during a drinking game.

A toxicology report is pending.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SCPD at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through our website.

