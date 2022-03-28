Penn State student jailed, accused of stabbing man during fight, police say

A Penn State student was arrested Sunday after being accused of stabbing another man during a fight over a woman.

Judah-Tafari Sampieri, 20, of Connecticut, was accused of stabbing the man about 1 a.m. Sunday at The Bryn, Patton Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Sampieri told officers the man harassed his girlfriend by putting her in a headlock, police wrote. The two men later “agreed to fight on the lawn” of the apartment complex, police wrote.

Sampieri was accused of stabbing the man in the back with a metal kitchen knife. There was an “immense” amount of blood coming from the deep wound, police wrote.

The man was transported by Centre LifeLink EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, township police Chief Tyler Jolley said Monday.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Sampieri was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime. He was also charged with one summary count of harassment.

He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail. She cited a “grave public safety concern.” Sampieri is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.