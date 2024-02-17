Penn State’s Thon 2024 continues legacy of giving back. ‘It reminds you of your why’

State College had more than 4 inches of new snow by Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop Penn State alumnae and community members from filling the Bryce Jordan Center on the first full day of the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.

Students and families came with costumes, lights and signs in support of the 708 student dancers who began their 46 hours of standing “for the kids” at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Thon, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, strives to provide emotional and financial support to children and families impacted by childhood cancer, raising millions of dollars each year for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

From a live performance by Walk the Moon on Friday night to the highly-anticipated Saturday night pep rally, Thon 2024 continues the legacy of the annual weekend of activities and fundraising.

For 1986 alumnae Patrick and Beth Slater, who came to the Bryce Jordan Center as spectators Saturday, Thon 2024 was a completely different experience from what they remembered as students.

The first Thon was organized in 1973 by a group of students looking to give back to the community, according to the Thon website. Patrick recalled the annual event taking place in the White Building while he was a Penn State student.

“It was much more low-key. It wasn’t as university-wide,” Patrick said. “I knew a couple people that were actually participating in it, fundraising for it. ... It was very much just Panhellenic.”

The crowd learns the line dance for the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The line dance is performed once an hour through the 46 hours.

The Slaters have been able to reconnect with Thon as teachers at Tulpehocken High School in Berks County, which hosts a Mini-Thon.

The two and their colleague Eileen Moore, whose daughter is a Penn Stater, are all advisors for the high school event and attended a Mini-Thon appreciation breakfast before arriving at the BJC on Saturday afternoon.

“The fun part about going to the breakfast and then coming over (to the BJC) is, it reminds you of your why,” Beth said.

Over the weekend, the three were looking forward to reconnecting with former students who have become Penn Staters and currently participate as captains, committee members, dancers and spectators.

Fifth-year special education major Katherine Weller also said she was seeing a different side of Thon 2024. This year, she’s a dancer representing the Student Pennsylvania State Teaching Association (SPSEA), after previously working in Family Relations.

She’s spending the weekend dancing alongside Carmen Guzman, who is one of SPSEA’s Thon kids of several years and a senior at Penn State representing Penn State Figure Skating as a dancer at Thon 2024.

“Getting to see her have this super full-circle moment and support her in any way possible has really been an absolute joy,” Weller said. “Her and I have kind of gotten to grow up together in college and really get to share a special bond that not many people get to have with families.”

SPSEA has spent the year hosting creative fundraisers in support of the Guzman family as well as the Smith family through DIY projects, like making and selling cheerleading bows inspired by Morgan Smith.

Weller said incorporating fun and personalization into fundraising efforts throughout the year contributes to the “loving experience” and reminds SPSEA why they Thon leading to the end of the weekend.

“Being able to experience the final four on the floor with Carmen and our other families is going to be a really emotional experience that I don’t think I’ll ever forget,” Weller said.

Fourth-year chemical engineering student Jade Thomas is representing Penn State Cheerleading as a dancer in Thon 2024, alongside several other members of the team.

“Dancing (with) other cheerleaders who are also my best friends and my roommates has been so wholesome and amazing,” she said.

The team was paired with a third family in the fall and spent the year putting on fundraisers like open gyms for aspiring cheerleaders and “Lift for Thon.”

Thomas and the rest of the team were set to kick off the Thon 2024 pep rally on Saturday night.

Penn State Thon’s 2024 final four hours will begin at noon on Sunday and conclude 4 p.m., when the final 2024 fundraising total will be revealed. To watch the livestream of the weekend’s events, visit thon.org/livestream.

