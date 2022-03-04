Penn swimmer Lia Thomas offered a simple explanation for why she belongs on the women's team

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas. Sports Illustrated

Lia Thomas has faced pushback and media scrutiny for competing on Penn's women's swim team.

In a Sports Illustrated feature, the trans athlete explained why she belongs on the women's side.

"The very simple answer is that I'm not a man. I'm a woman." Thomas said.

Lia Thomas — a college senior who has been at the center of the debate on transgender participation in women's sports — has no doubt that competing as a member of the University of Pennsylvania's women's swimming team is where she belongs.

And in a recent Sports Illustrated feature written by Robert Sanchez, she offered a remarkably straightforward explanation for anyone who's confused as to why she's competing on — and dominating — the women's side.

Thomas celebrates a win. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

"The very simple answer is that I'm not a man," Thomas said. "I'm a woman, so I belong on the women's team."

"Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets," she added.

Many of those pushing back on Thomas' participation in women's athletics — including one anonymous parent of a Penn swimmer — believe that she deserves to be treated with "respect and dignity," just as any other woman should be.

"But it's not transphobic to say I disagree with where she's swimming," the self-described progressive parent added.

Thomas competed for Penn's men's team before transitioning and joining the women's team. Sports Illustrated

Thomas doesn't buy that logic. To her, there are two clear-cut options, as Sanchez explained in his piece; "Either you back her fully as a woman or you don't."

"I'm a woman, just like anybody else on the team," Thomas said. "I've always viewed myself as just a swimmer. It's what I've done for so long; it's what I love."

Thomas. Getty/Joseph Prezioso

The 22-year-old is set to compete alongside two Quakers teammates at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in Georgia March 16-19. Thomas will race in the 100-, 200-, and 500-meter free — all three events in which she won the Ivy League championship — with a chance to break longstanding records and make history.

