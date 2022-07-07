Penn Township couple facing charges after doctor allegedly saw bruises on young child

A Penn Township couple is facing aggravated assault and felony child endangerment charges.

For the past six months, Jade Baustert and Nicholas Fox have been under investigation for child abuse allegations after their then-3-month-old baby boy showed up with bruises on his back at the doctor’s office.

”It was inconsistent with the activity level of a 3-month-old child, the doctor grew suspicious. (Then the doctor) referred that child for further examination,” Penn Township Chief John Otto said.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital.

The child was examined, but the parents refused admission because they say there was nothing wrong with their child.

They claimed the bruise came from him lying on top of his car seat buckles before the appointment.

”He was in a diaper and we laid him there for five, 10 minutes. I was upstairs getting ready. and I didn’t even know it was there until the appointment,” Baustert said.

Both the pediatrician and a Children’s Hospital doctor said given his age, the pattern of bruising was a concern for potential child abuse.

”We all know that children, particularly infants, suffer very traumatic injury, and that injury (may) not be observed in the form of broken bones,” Otto said.

”My son had RSV and since the time of him not being sick, he hasn’t bruised. But I believe at that time, anyone fighting a virus like that, their body is weak, I believe that’s why he was bruising like that,” Baustert said.

RSV is a viral illness contracted by babies and young children.

The Children’s Bureau became involved and reported new bruises a month later. The parents blamed it on a blood disorder, but a doctor allegedly told investigators that blood work did not show signs of a disorder.

”That doctor concluded the child was in danger and at grave risk for serious, life-threatening injuries if that child was not intercepted,” Otto explained.

”Me and my fiance would never hurt our son, we would go to the end of our earth for our son,” Baustert said.

Story continues

The child has been in the care of his grandmother since the investigation.

The couple is hoping to fight these charges and get their son back full-time.

