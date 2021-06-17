Penn Township man accused of assaulting, choking woman during argument

Jun. 17—A Penn Township man is charged with assaulting and choking a woman during an argument Sunday.

Tyler W. Higgs, 26, was arrested Tuesday after the alleged incident early Sunday morning after the woman fled his residence along the 7100 block of Mellon Road and telephoned police from a convenience store along Route 22.

Higgs is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and single counts harassment, simple assault, strangulation and making terroristic threats.

Officer Douglas Lewis reported the victim said she picked Higgs up at the Export Moose Social Club to drive him to his residence after work early Sunday and Higgs became angry because she was late.

The victim said, during the drive, Higgs "started kicking the windshield" of the victim's sport utility vehicle, causing it to shatter. He then grabbed the victim's cell phone and smashed it on the dashboard.

Once at the residence, Lewis said the victim told police the altercation intensified when Higgs began choking her, "causing severe bruising to her neck area," chased her around the property until he caught her and began hitting her with a closed fist.

"There was evidence of some bleeding, abrasions and bruises to her face, arms, head and neck area," Lewis said in court documents.

Lewis said the victim also reported Higgs threatened to kill her.

Police said the victim eventually was able to flee in her vehicle and contact police from the Amoco convenience store at the intersection of Mellon Road and Route 22.

The woman received medical treatment at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville, Lewis said.

After police took the incident report, they drove to Higgs home, but were unable to locate him. He was arrested Tuesday, arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing June 29.

Higgs' private attorney, Louis Kober of Greensburg, declined comment.

According to online court dockets, Higgs was arrested for DUI by township police in 2018 and successfully completed the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program for nonviolent, first-time criminal offenders.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .