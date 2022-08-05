Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard

Aug. 5—A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers.

Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism.

Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish was seen at 7 p.m. April 23 walking up a staircase on F Unit and punching a guard in the face at least twice, according to court papers. The guard had bloody facial injuries and his uniform shirt was ripped, police said.

During a disciplinary hearing two days later, Hubish told officials at the Hempfield jail that he attacked the guard because he was not given any recreational time.

The charges were filed Wednesday.

Hubish was being held on $50,000 bail in that case. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16. His attorney in the homicide case could not be reached.

------

Related:

—Police: Penn Township man admits to stabbing deaths of father, aunt

—Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt facing competency exam after tantrum in court

—Penn Township man charged in double homicide found competent to stand trial

------

A judge ruled last month that Hubish was competent to stand trial in the Nov. 9 stabbing deaths of Arthur Hubish, 71, and aunt Maria Puskarich, 76, inside their Burrell Hill Road home. Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died on her way to a hospital, police said.

Neal Hubish, who is charged with two counts of homicide, initially told investigators he awoke to discover the pair wounded after hearing them arguing, court records say. He later admitted to police he repeatedly stabbed his father and aunt, according to court papers.

During a pretrial hearing April 7, Hubish was removed from the courtroom after shouting obscenities and insults at a sheriff's deputy, pushing a wooden chair at them and asking the judge to have the deputy removed from the courtroom. A competency evaluation was ordered during that hearing.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .