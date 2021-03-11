Penn Township man charged with assaulting brother, resisting arrest after standoff

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·3 min read

Mar. 11—A Penn Township man is charged with assaulting and threatening his brother and refusing to surrender to police for two hours, according to court documents.

Robert R. Milburn Jr., 60, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of harassment, resisting arrest, simple assault and making terroristic threats. The reported incident happened about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 500 block of Sunset Drive that Milburn shares with his younger brother, Larry, 58, according to court documents.

Sgt. Joseph Lewis said police were dispatched to the home for a report that Larry Milburn fled the residence after Robert threw a hot microwave dinner on him, went into a bedroom to retrieve a firearm and was threatening to shoot him.

Police reported that a hunting rifle and two shotguns were inside the home.

When police arrived, Lewis reported Larry Milburn told police a third man was hiding somewhere inside but was afraid to exit because of the assault and threats.

Lewis said officers secured the street and police made numerous calls over a public address system for Robert Milburn to exit "without any answer."

According to court documents, the third man fled unharmed after about an hour.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Robert Milburn opened the front door and was instructed by police to show his hands and exit, "but he slammed the door shut," Lewis said.

About 10 minutes later, Milburn again opened the door and officers attempted to use a Taser to subdue him, "but he again slammed the door shut breaking the Taser wire connections," according to police reports.

Police forced the door open, but Robert Milburn allegedly attempted to push it shut again on two officers and ran back a hallway, where he was tackled and handcuffed. Police said Milburn continued resisting arrest as he was led out of the residence.

Milburn was initially taken to UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville for evaluation.

It was the second standoff within a week in the township. On March 4, police arrested James Kassimatis, 51, of Harrison City, who surrendered after a 19-hour standoff at his Center Street residence. Kassimatis voluntarily surrendered after the state police special response team was called.

He was charged with violating a protection from abuse order.

Milburn was ordered to the Westmoreland County Prison without bond. Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler noted in court dockets that police had recently been called to the residence for prior incidents involving the older Milburn.

Earlier Tuesday, Milburn waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Kistler on charges of criminal mischief, harassment, simple assault and making terrorist threats filed by police after a Feb. 15 incident, according to court dockets. He will stand trial in that case.

He also pleaded guilty this year to a charge of harassment filed by township police after a Jan. 7 incident. He paid a $189 fine, according to court records.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

