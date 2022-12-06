Penn Township man facing charges after Nov. 14 crash police say was alcohol-related

Dec. 6—A Penn Township man was arrested Monday after police said he was driving drunk during a crash in North Huntingdon that left another motorist with several broken bones.

Dwight D. Edwards, 49, is free on $50,000 unsecured bond on charges of aggravated assault while driving under the influence and related offenses.

North Huntingdon police said the crash happened on Nov. 14 at 11 p.m. when the pickup Edwards was driving on Morris Avenue slammed head-on into a car. A paramedic who responded told authorities that Edwards, whose pickup overturned, appeared intoxicated and police said they confirmed that suspicion upon talking to him, according to court papers.

Edwards told another paramedic that he had been drinking beer and did a few shots prior to the crash, police said.

Both he and the other driver, who had to be freed from the car, were taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. The other driver sustained several fractures, internal bleeding and a displaced knee, according to court papers.

Edwards did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He could not be reached. A Feb. 22 preliminary hearing is set. He served time in a probationary program in a drunken driving case in the 1990s, according to online court records.

