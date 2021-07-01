Penn Township man jailed on $15K bond after 2nd arrest for indecent exposure in as many months

Jul. 1—Greensburg police used security video from a West Pittsburgh Street shop and a store discount card to identify a man accused of exposing himself to an area woman and her juvenile daughter, according to court documents.

Daniel A. Corall, 46, of Harrison City, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of corruption of minors and indecent exposure filed by police after the June 25 incident at Ollie's Bargain Outlet. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $15,000 bond.

According to online dockets, it was Corall's second arrest for indecent exposure in the past two months.

Corall was arrested by state police for allegedly following a female shopper at a Walmart store in Salem Township and exposing himself to her on May 7, according to court documents.

According to court papers, troopers were able to identify Corall in the Walmart incident and charge him with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after they obtained store surveillance video of Corall driving from the parking lot in his orange, 2013 Suzuki sedan after the alleged incident.

In the June 25 incident at Ollie's, city Officer Regina McAtee reported a woman drove to the police station to report the incident after she said a man had exposed himself to her and her teenage daughter while they were shopping.

The adult victim told McAtee the man, who was unidentified at that time, was permitted to pay for his items and leave the store after the alleged incident.

McAtee said she was able to identify Corall from the discount shopping card he used and store surveillance video.

Corall has a preliminary hearings scheduled Sept. 14 on the Salem Township incident and July 7 on the Greensburg incident.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .