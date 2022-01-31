Penn Township police charge North Huntingdon woman with DUI, drug charges following crash

Jan. 31—In the middle of processing a woman on drunken driving charges over the weekend, Penn Township police tacked on more charges after reportedly finding three containers of methamphetamine, $1,230 in cash and a loaded 9 mm handgun inside her purse, according to court documents.

Malinda Sue Kovac, 24, of Larimer in North Huntingdon, lost control of her 2009 white Toyota SUV and crashed along Burrell Hill Road about 10:10 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports. Officers said Kovac smelled of alcohol, "had difficulty" describing how the accident occurred and could not recall what direction she was headed, police said in court documents. She was driving on a suspended license, Officer Thomas Seefeld said.

Kovac failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken into custody, Seefeld said. Officers drove her to the police station to be processed for DUI.

At the police station, Seefeld reported officers did a routine search of a black Michael Kors purse Kovac was carrying and discovered inside three containers holding more than 34 grams of meth, a digital scale with suspected meth residue, multiple empty plastic bags for packaging, three amphetamine prescription pills, $1,210, a razor blade and a cell phone. Police seized those items, according to court papers.

Police also found the loaded handgun in the purse. Police said Kovac admitted ownership of the weapon, for which she has a valid concealed carry permit.

Kovac is charged with DUI, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kovac has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to online court dockets. She was ordered held in the county jail on $50,000 bond.

She did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .