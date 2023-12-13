Penn Township police grow beards to raise money for charity supporting mental health

Thanks to the generous support of the community, local businesses and the officers themselves, Penn Township police raised significant funds for a local charity supporting mental health in the community.

For the past five years, the Penn Township Police Department has raised money for various charities each November for "No-Shave November," where officers are allowed to grow their beards out while they raise money for charity, said Penn Township Detective Steve Gebhart Jr., vice president of the department's patrolman association.

This year, the department was able to raise $7,853, the most they have so far, for Bartz Brigade, a nonprofit in the York area that supports education, prevention, training and awareness about mental health and suicide.

Penn Township police officers pose for a photo at the conclusion of their "No-Shave November" fundraiser, at the police department on Wayne Avenue in Penn Township.

As a tradition of police departments, officers have to stay clean shaven, Gebhart said. In 2019, officers at the department learned of other local police departments participating in their own "No Shave November."

Officers approached administration and got permission to participate, and have done it every year since.

The female officers in the department are chosen to select the charity they'd like the funds to go towards, Gebhart said.

"They were moved by the fact there were military people involved, and the fact that we want to prevent suicide," Gebhart said.

In the past, said Gebhart, the female officers have often also been involved by posing in photos with shaving cream on their faces.

"We really do have a great time with it," Gebhart said.

Mike Walls, owner of Mike’s Towing & Recovery, Inc., presents a $1,550 check to officers of the Penn Township Police Department for their "No-Shave November" fundraiser.

Local businesses were among those that made major contributions to the fundraiser.

Chief among them were donations from Mike's Towing & Recovery and the York Street Treat, said Gebhart.

The York Street Treat donated $2,000, Gebhart said, and Mike's Towing & Recovery donated $1,550 to the cause, for almost half of the total funds raised.

"There were a lot of members of the community that donated," Gebhard said.

Bartz Brigade

Trent Bartz, the son of Bruce Bartz, founder of the Bartz Brigade charity. Bruce started the charity after his son died by suicide in 2015.

"I'm just in awe of what they did," said Bruce Bartz, founder of Bartz Brigade, about Penn Township's contribution to his charity.

The non-profit was formed in 2020 in the name of Bruce's son, Trent Bartz, who died by suicide in August of 2015.

"I never wanted any other parent to feel how I felt," said Bruce.

Bruce said part of his goal is to help break the stigma around mental health. "It doesn’t mean you’re crazy, just means you struggle," he said.

"Your story is your story, and one act does not define you," said Bruce.

"People that die by suicide, they do not want to die by suicide, they feel it’s the only way out," he added. "They're very strong people, it’s hard for them to come out and talk about it."

Growing up, Trent had a knack for what Bruce would describe as "some of the stupidest jokes you'd ever hear."

"He was a jokester," said Bruce. "He would light up a room with his smile."

When Trent was young, he was bullied through school, Bruce said. As he began getting into physical shape, he began being the person who would "always stick up for others," Bruce said.

"He stuck up for the little guy," Bruce said.

Bruce attributed that to Trent's desire to join the U.S. Army before he had even graduated high school, joining at the age of 17. "He would do anything, for anybody, at anytime," said Bruce.

U.S. Army Reserves Corporal Trent Bartz, of the 203rd Military Intelligence Battalion out of Aberdeen, Maryland.

After graduating in 2013, Trent went through military training before being assigned to the 203rd Military Intelligence Battalion out of Aberdeen, Maryland, as part of the U.S. Army Reserves. Following his death, Trent was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal by the Army.

Along with his military service, Trent loved working out, Bruce said. He was an avid crossfitter, something that forms a core part of the "Strong Body/Strong Mind" concept that drives many events hosted by the nonprofit and partners.

Among those, Bruce said, the nonprofit was recently able to take 12 military veterans on a three-day adventure therapy hike at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

"We can’t document the people that we help," Bruce said, "but I know we save lives."

Important to Bruce is ensuring the majority of the funds raised return to the community. Bruce said that 90% of funds they raise are allocated back into the community.

Bruce was a longtime police officer himself for over 27 years, retiring in 2009 from the Hellam Township Police Department.

He worked in the York-Adams public defenders office for 11 years and now works in the York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities(MH-IDD) program. The MH-IDD program sponsors co-responders at police departments across York and Adams, including Penn Township.

That was how Penn Township officers first heard of the charity, from Jenna Horton, the local co-responder shared by the Penn Township, Hanover borough and West Manheim police departments.

"I'm humbled as to what they did, it's amazing," said Bruce.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for The Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com

