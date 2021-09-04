Penn Township woman accused of stabbing denied bond reduction

Sep. 4—A Penn Township woman accused of stabbing a person during a dispute in a Trafford tavern in March will remain in the Westmoreland County Prison unless she can post $100,000 bond.

Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears Friday denied the request from Brenda R. Stitt, 45, to lower her bond despite her claims of being indigent.

Stitt is scheduled to go to trial before Mears on Sept. 20 on two counts of aggravated assault, hindering apprehension, conspiracy, weapon possession, recklessly endangering another person and other offenses.

Stitt allegedly stabbed a man in the chest after an argument at Anthony's Hotel & Tavern along Brinton Ave. in the early morning hours of March 17. She was later arrested as she hid in a room above the tavern.

Stitt has been in the county prison since Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler set Stitt's bond at $100,000 at her arraignment on March 17.

A companion with Stitt on the night of the stabbing, Daniel E. Magill, 45, was charged with hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

He was released from the county prison on $10,000 unsecured bond on Aug. 31 and is scheduled for trial before Mears on Sept. 20.

