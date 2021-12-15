Penn Township woman arrested for 2 DUIs in 19 hours, police say

Dec. 15—A 63-year-old Penn Township woman was accused of drunken driving after crashes on Sunday and Monday nights, township police said.

Mary Anne Brennan also has two previous DUI convictions, police said.

The Sunday crash happened about 10:30 p.m., when she crashed on Hyland Road and the car she was driving ended up in a creek, police said. At 5:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to another crash, this one into a parked vehicle on Concord Drive, police said.

Brennan was ordered held on $25,000 bond in the county prison Tuesday after arraignment on multiple charges including two DUIs, driving on a suspended license and traffic offenses, police said.

Brennan's driver's license was still under suspension after she pleaded guilty to DUI and related traffic charges after a traffic stop Feb. 5, 2016, also in the township. Court records said it was her second DUI conviction.

In the crash on Hyland, police said she crossed across both lanes of traffic in her 2014 BMW sedan, hit an embankment, drove across a grassy area before coming to rest in a nearby stream, police said in court documents.

Police said when they questioned Brennan at the scene "she was disoriented ... had thick, slurred speech" and smelled of alcoholic beverages.

Brennan, who was not injured, admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages earlier, court records indicate. Police said she was unable to stand on her own at the scene.

Police said they could not administer a field sobriety test, but a breathalyzer test indicated she was drinking alcohol.

At 5:45 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to Concord Drive for a report of a 2014 silver BMW striking a parked SUV. Police said the driver was inside the SUV complained of pain to his back and left arm and was taken by ambulance to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Brennan, who was driving the BMW, showed signs of impairment and smelled of alcoholic beverages, according to police.

She told police she was driving to a grocery store and admitted drinking "a little bit of vodka" before departing her home, officers said.

Brennan failed a field sobriety test at the scene and blood samples were forwarded to a laboratory for forensic analysis, according to court documents.

Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Dec. 28.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .