Penn Township woman arrested in drug bust

Jul. 1—A Penn Township woman is behind bars after a drug bust at her home Wednesday afternoon, according to court papers.

Susan Marie Basa, 59, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of drug possession as well as single counts of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Township officers said they worked with a confidential informant to make a drug purchase from Basa at her home on Bert Circle in the Penn Heights Mobile Park, according to court papers. The informant was given $180 to purchase heroin and settle a previous drug debt with the suspect.

Police said the informant came back with 36 stamp bags of suspected heroin marked "Strong" with a body builder pictured on the bags.

Authorities got a search warrant for Basa's house and, around 1 p.m., reported finding 40 more suspected heroin bags marked in the same manner, according to court papers. Police said they seized $1,000 — which included the $180 from the confidential informant — a scale and several sheets with customer names and amounts they owed her. They spent about three hours there, according to court papers.

Basa was arraigned Wednesday evening and was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A July 13 preliminary hearing is set.

