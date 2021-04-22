Penn-Trafford area charges filed as of April 21, 2021

Apr. 22—Charges filed with North Huntingdon District Judge Helen Kistler. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

—Christopher D. Moses, 41, of Irwin, by Penn Township police with two counts of simple assault, single count of terroristic threats, harassment/subjecting other person to physical contact and harassment/communication of lewd and threatening language.

—Sona P. Van Ysseldyk, 54, of Irwin, by Penn Township police with simple assault.

—Michael J. Felter, 36, of North Huntingdon, by Trafford police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

